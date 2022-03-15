Gen. Eleazar vows to look into needs of Oponganons if elected

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and senatorial candidate Gen. Guillermo Eleazar paid a courtesy visit to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022.

Eleazar was welcomed by hundreds of city hall employees upon his arrival at the city hall.

During their conversation, Chan invited Eleazar to visit the different tourist destinations in the city, especially the island of Olango.

Chan also gave Eleazar a souvenir mug, which they both signed, and a token of the 500 years celebration of the Victory at Mactan.

The mayor also invited the former PNP chief to attend this year’s celebration of the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 2022, which will be held at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan.

In an interview with the members of the press, Eleazar promised that if he will win as a senator, he will look into the needs of the Oponganons.

“Babalik po tayo dito para alamin ang mga pwede nating maitulong. Alam mo even nung ako’y chief PNP pa, napaka-supportive na ng Lapu-Lapu City, and for that matter itong Region 7 dito sa Cebu. Kaya nga kung tayo’y sakaling papalarin, eh through consultation, babalik tayo para alamin kung ano ang maitutulong natin dito,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar also thanked the Cebuanos for supporting him when he was still the PNP chief in the country.

“Hayaan nyo po kung ano ang serbisyo na aking ipinakita nung ako’y nasa PNP pa for almost four decades, kung papalarin, yan po ay ating tatapatan ng paglilingkod sa bayan na ang iniisip ay ang kapakanan ng mamamayan,” he added. /rcg

