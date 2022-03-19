AirAsia adds more domestic flights as demand surges

Beginning April 1, AirAsia Philippines is adding more weekly flights to the country’s top tourist destinations, including Boracay, Puerto Princesa and Cebu, after seeing a recent surge in bookings.

The low-cost airline, in a statement on Friday, said that it will increase by at least ten times the weekly flight frequencies to Kalibo, Boracay, Iloilo, Tacloban, Panglao, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, Davao and Cebu next month in anticipation of foreign arrivals amid the easing of mobility restrictions.

“The influx of foreign tourists into the country will definitely signify the strong recovery of the Philippine aviation industry. Our guests’ eagerness to travel has already manifested with the increase in AirAsia’s forward booking from 30 to 60 days,” AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan said.

As of March 18, Dailisan said they are “seeing a 97-percent increase in seats sold for travel in the month of April alone, with Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, Kalibo and Puerto Princesa on the top spots of the most booked destinations.”

Entry requirement

For fully vaccinated foreign visitors, the airline said that vaccination cards are the only entry requirement.

By April 8, AirAsia will add Dumaguete City, which is the gateway to Negros Oriental, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday in its route network.

Manila-Roxas flights, meanwhile, will be available beginning June 16.

The airline also offers an add-on comprehensive travel insurance plan for as low as P230 for foreign and local travelers as an “added layer of safety and protection.”

AirAsia Philippines is ramping up its vaccination efforts with 85 percent of its workforce having received COVID-19 booster shots.

