Here’s to all the strong women, celebrate at SM City Cebu’s Women’s World

As we near the end of March, women can still take center stage at SM City Cebu!

Head over to SM City Cebu as we celebrate the inspiring and strong women of our life, and treat them with these activities as SM City Cebu salutes all women of the world by giving them what their hearts desire most.

Women’s World, a celebration of Women’s month at SM City Cebu, aims to make every woman’s shopping experience more special and meaningful. Check out the best deals for you and the special women of your life at SM City Cebu.

WOMEN’S WEDNESDAY SALE

Attention, queens! In celebration of Women’s Month this March, SM is treating all the ladies to a shopping extravaganza every Wednesday of the month. Catch exclusive deals and amazing discounts from your favorite SM brands with the Women’s Wednesday Sale, happening next on March 30, 2022.

WOMEN AT HOME

The Women at Home fair opens a world of hobbies that women love to indulge in. Interior designing, gardening, baking, art, and more! Home buddies, mommies, and supergirls, head over to the Women At Home fair at the Northwing Atrium from March 16 to March 31.

WOMEN WHO LUNCH

From dining deals to specially prepared dishes and free drinks, women are in for some flavorful treats this month at SM City Cebu! Satisfy your cravings until March 31 from participating restaurants and food outlets.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS SALE

Pamper yourself or the special women in your life with wellness treats for the whole month of March! Get up to 70% OFF on great finds at participating stores.

WOMENPRENEUR MARKET

SM City Cebu also celebrated this month with a gathering of pop ups of small and medium business endeavors for women, by women — Womenpreneur Market held at the Northwing Atrium last March 1-15, 2022.

For more details follow SM City Cebu on their Official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated.

/dbs