Northeasterly winds, shear line, LPA combine to bring rains over PH

By: Daniza Fernandez - Inquirer.net | April 05,2022 - 09:56 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will experience rains due to various prevailing weather systems on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Metro Manila and several provinces in Luzon will have rains triggered by the northeasterly windflow and shear line.

“Dito po sa Luzon, asahan po natin dahil po sa northeasterly windflow, makakaranas itong Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Bulacan, at Calabarzon ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga mataas na tsansa na mga pag-ulan,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

(Here in Luzon, expect that Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Bulacan, and Calabarzon will experience cloudy skies with high chances of rains.)

“Samantala, dahil naman po sa shear line, itong Kabikulan ay makakaranas din ng pag-ulan na may pagkidlat, pagkulog,” he added.

(Meanwhile, because of the shear line, Bicol Region will experience rains with thunderstorms.)

Visayas and Mindanao will also have scattered rains due to the intertropical convergence zone where the low pressure area (LPA) is embedded.

“Buong Visayas at Mindanao ay makakaranas po ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan na may pagkidlat, pagkulog,” said Duran.

(The entire Visayas and Mindanao will experience scattered rains with thunderstorms.)

The LPA was seen at 320 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 3 a.m.

Due to the strong northeasterly windflow, a gale warning is raised in the following areas as waves may reach up to five meters:

-Batanes

-Ilocos Norte

-Ilocos Sur

-Cagayan

-La Union

-Pangasinan

-Aurora

-coast of northern Quezon including the northern and eastern coasts of Polillo Islands

-north and northeast coasts of Burdeos

-north and east coasts of Patnanungan and Jomalig

-Camarines Norte

-northern coast of Camarines Sur

-northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes

