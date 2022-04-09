Rama orders preparation of evacuation sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the preparation of evacuation sites in the city in case of flooding and landslide.

Rama told CDN Digital that the city had to prepare for anything that could happen as the heavy rains were expected to continue.

Tropical Depression Agaton, which is currently located 130 kilometers East Southeast of Guian, Eastern Samar, has intensified the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The strengthened ITCZ is causing the moderate to heavy rains in Cebu and other portions of Central Visayas.

That is according to the state weather bureau, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

For fear that the continuous rains may cause flooding and landslide, Mayor Rama has instructed all barangays be on full alert for any incidents.

“We cannot be underprepared. I have already told the DSWS (Department of Social Welfare Services), the disaster (risk reduction management office) to be there because we expect barrels and barrels of rain,” said the mayor.

The city disaster already said that city recorded 500,000 barrels of rainwater per square kilometer in the past two days.

Since he has received reports of power outages and disrupted communication as well, Rama said he would want Visayan Electric and the telcos to report to him the situation of the utility lines.

He said that disruption to these services should be kept to a minimal.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has also been instructed to secure the water supply as early as now.

Rama urged all those living in coastal and mountain areas to be vigilant and to evacuate if necessary.

The barangays are ordered to accomodate anyone fleeing for safety.

/dbs

