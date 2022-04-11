Have you tried bibingka from Catmon?

Catmon, Cebu—Going on a road trip in northern Cebu this Holy Week?

If you are, better try stopping by the Bibingkahan sa Catmon located along the highway at the boundary of Barangays Macaas and Catmon Daan here.

This is one of the favorite stopovers for those traveling to northern Cebu.

Why?

It’s because the spot features several stalls selling the famous bibingka (sweet rice cake), which is a great snack to bring during road trips.

It could also be a delicious ‘pasalubong’ for those left at home.

Vendors in the area say their bibingka is known for its rich flavor and softer texture.

Price of a pack of bibingka is affordable and vendors always give you extra pieces every time you buy a pack.

If you haven’t tried it yet, it may be a good time to visit the Bibingkahan sa Catmon. It is approximately 54 kilometers from Cebu City.

/dbs