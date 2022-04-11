Destinations Food Life!

Have you tried bibingka from Catmon?

By: April 11, 2022
bibingka catmon

Bibingka sold at the Bibingkahan sa Catmon in Catmon town, northern Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Catmon, Cebu—Going on a road trip in northern Cebu this Holy Week?

If you are, better try stopping by the Bibingkahan sa Catmon located along the highway at the boundary of Barangays Macaas and Catmon Daan here.

bibingkahan sa catmon

There are several stalls selling bibingka lined up along the highway at the boundary of Barangays Macaas and Catmon Daan. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

This is one of the favorite stopovers for those traveling to northern Cebu.

Why?

It’s because the spot features several stalls selling the famous bibingka (sweet rice cake), which is a great snack to bring during road trips.

bibingkahan sa catmon

A rider buys a pack of bibingka from one of the stalls. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

It could also be a delicious ‘pasalubong’ for those left at home.

Vendors in the area say their bibingka is known for its rich flavor and softer texture.

Price of a pack of bibingka is affordable and vendors always give you extra pieces every time you buy a pack.     

If you haven’t tried it yet, it may be a good time to visit the Bibingkahan sa Catmon. It is approximately 54 kilometers from Cebu City. 

READ MORE:

BIbingka ug uban pa

Revisiting St. Benedict’s Monastery in Carmen, Cebu

/dbs

TAGS: #CDNrevisitsCebu, bibingka, Bibingka sa Catmon, Catmon Cebu, Cebu food, northern Cebu, revisiting Cebu, rice cake, stop over spot in Cebu
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.