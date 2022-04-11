P18.7 buildings to house health, birthing centers, GAD office to rise in Mactan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines— Two multipurpose buildings worth P18.7 million will soon rise in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, Representative Paz Radaza (lone district of Lapu-Lapu) led the groundbreaking ceremony for the two multipurpose buildings, together with the representatives from the Cebu 6th District Engineering of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7)ip, and Mactan Barangay Captain Evaristo Dihayco.

The project was also turned over by Radaza to Dihayco after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and dropping of time capsules as part of the beginning of the construction.

The multipurpose buildings house the Health Center & Birthing Home and the Gender and Development (GAD) office Building in Barangay Mactan.

“Nindot ug hamugaway na unya mo sa inyong pagbisita labi na kong dunay check up sa panglawas tungod kay atong gipadak-an og maayo ang lugar alang sa inyong health center ug birthing home,” Radaza said.

(Your visit here will be a good one and there will be lots of space especially if you come here for a check up on your health because we made the area bigger for your health center and birthing home.)

According to Radaza, the officials of Barangay Mactan also decided to make the other building as their GAD office as this plays a big part in the development of the services in the barangay.

Radaza asked the barangay officials in Mactan to maintain the facility as this is a government funded institution and it is the taxpayers’ money.

“Ang ako ra gyud hangyo ninyo nga inyo gayod ni paga-ampingan kong kini mahuman na aron daghang Mactanganons ang makabenepisyo pa ni-ini ug makatagamtam gayod sila og nindot nga serbisyo gikan sa inyoha”, she added.

(My only request to you is to take good care of these buildings when these are completed so that more residents of Mactan can benefit from this and they can experience good service from you.)

