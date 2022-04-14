Cebu City Disaster Council pushes for temporary evacuation site for displaced residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Council is proposing a temporary evacuation site for displaced riverside residents at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Disaster Risk Reduction chairperson, Lawyer Gerry Carillo, told CDN Digital they would be proposing to the City Council and Mayor Michael Rama to use a portion of the SRP for the 30 to 50 families along Kinalumsan River who had been evacuated during Tropical Depression Agaton.

The mayor has ordered the temporary evacuation of an entire riverside sitio in Barangay Mabolo due to a wall that threatened to and then later collapsed during TD Agaton.

Carillo said the city could not use the public elementary schools anymore because the Commission on Elections (Comelec) were preparing these schools for the upcoming elections.

For now, the evacuees are still in the public schools, but they eventually need to be transferred, which is why the Disaster Council plans to put up the temporary evacuation site.

“We understand that Comelec needs the schools because the evacuees cannot stay there, it will affect the integrity of the elections,” said Carillo.

The Disaster Council has asked the City Council to declare a state of calamity after Agaton to use the calamity funds for this evacuation site.

However the councilors are still deliberating this on Maundy Thursday, April 13, 2022.

Carillo added that the evacuees, whose homes would have to be taken down since they violated the three-meter easement policy, would stay longer at the SRP as the city was still finishing the construction of the tenement housing in Barangay Lorega.

He said that those evacuees, whose homes would be demolished due to the violation, would be assured of relocation in the nearly-completed socialized housing.

For now, the Disaster Office is waiting for the approval of the City Council for the proposal.



