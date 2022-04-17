Bea Alonzo shares glimpse of new chapel at Beati Firma Farm

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bea Alonzo and her mom, who is called Madame M by her followers, continue to work to make their Beati Firma Farm in Iba, Zambales look even better!

In a vlog which she posted this the Holy Week, Bea shared a glimpse of the chapel that they now have at the farm. She said this was one of the best projects that her mother started.

“I am very grateful sa mga blessings tapos parang may ma pupuntahan din kami kasi hindi kami madalas makababa,” Madame M said.

The chapel is not just for their family’s use but also for the workers at their farm.

Since the pandemic started, Bea’s family seldom go to church. The chapel at their farm serves as their place of worship.

Aside from having a chapel, Bea also shared that their farm now has a gym.

Chapel in the farm LOOK: Bea Alonzo shares a glimpse of what the “Beati Firma Chapel” at their farm in Iba, Zambales looks like. 📷: Bea Alonzo/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, April 16, 2022

But she said that they are still far from completing all the projects that they plan to have at their farm.

The actress said that she will be sharing other updates in her next vlog episodes.

RELATED STORIES

Bea Alonzo solo flight to Madrid

Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque take museum date to mark anniversary

Bea Alonzo answers netizen’s question on her marriage plans

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy