Reinforced Cebu Football Club announces PFL Copa tourney schedule

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new look Cebu Football Club revealed its official schedule of matches in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) Copa Paulino Alcantara tilt that is held at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The reinforced Cebu Football Club which has revamped its roster and coaching staff, now reinforced with Turkish players and coaches will make its debut in the tournament with a match against the Stallion Laguna FC on April 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CFC fell short during their first meeting with Laguna last November 10, 2021, with a 0-1 loss in the first Copa Paulino Alcantara tournament.

This time, CFC has a fighting chance against Laguna with its new line-up spearheaded by Cebuano homegrown players along with several Turkish players lent from Hatayspor, Turkey.

The CFC’s newest players from Turkey are Nazim Ozcan (defender), Arda Cinker (striker), and Mert Altnoz (midfield) from Hatayspor, Turkey.

They also welcome several local players in John Ryll Eldian of Dipolog, John Cyril Sinoy of Cebu, and PFL veteran Chima Uzoka.

In addition, the reinforced Cebu Football Club also has a new coach in Mehmet Kakil with assistant coach Levent Ozturk of Hatayspor.

The team’s second scheduled match is on April 28, 2022 against the Azkals Developmental Team while on May 2, they face the Mendiola FC 1991.

On May 5, they go up against the Maharlika Manila FC followed by a match versus the United City FC, on May 8, and Kaya FC Iloilo on May 12.

The team recently had a friendly match against the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) selection last Sunday at their home pitch in the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

