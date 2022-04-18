Ai-ai delas Alas in red swimsuit dances on Tiktok for BBM-Sara tandem

CEBU, Philippines—Actress-comedienne Ai-ai delas Alas on Monday, April 18, 2022, shared a TikTok video of herself dancing and wearing a bright red swimsuit to show her support for the Presidential and Vice Presidential tandem Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.

In the video , she can be seen dancing to the Unity Team jingle playing in the background.

Delas Alas stood firm on her support for the BBM-Sara tandem on the upcoming elections this May 9.

“Ang gulo — kaya makapag 4 KINI na ngalang 😂.. baka kahit ilang segundo ng dahil sa video na ito ay matahimik muna panandali ang mundo ng politika.. basta ako BBM SARA meron UNITY…. ,” she wrote as a caption of the video that was also shared on Instagram.

The actress-comedienne also explained a side story about her “chill dance” as shown in the video.

“( hindi ako masyadong makahataw baka sumilip ang 2 goiter ko haha or pag nadapa ako bilang d ako sanay mag heels sumilip ang flower ko choose 1 lang kaya chill dance na lang 😂😂😂) ,” she wrote.

Many local celebrities have been upfront about the candidates they are supporting this elections like Pokwang who recently shared a video of herself wearing an all pink over the top to show her support for Vice President Leni Robredo who is also running for President this May.

