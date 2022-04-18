Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey back in Manila

CEBU, Philippines— The power couple are now back in Manila together.
The couple spent some quality time on a vacation in Switzerland.
The two shared photos from their trip back to Manila in their respective Instagram pages on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Jeremy shared how glad he was to come back to the Philippines after four years.
“It’s been four years….. finally coming back to Manila 😉🇵🇭,” he wrote in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Pia welcomed him back in the country and teases Jeremy to brace himself to eat the all-time Filipino favorite street food, balut.
“Welcome to your 2nd home 😍 we’re adopting you, youre a Pinoy now 😂😂 get ready to eat some balut hahahaha,” Pia commented on the post.
Before traveling to the Philippines, the couple stopped by Abu Dhabi after their Swiss vacation.
/dbs