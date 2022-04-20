Miss Universe PH unveils La Mer En Majesté crown

CEBU, Philippines —Isn’t it beautiful?

The Miss Universe Philippines organization unveiled the new MUPH crown called ‘La Mer En Majesté’ or the sea majesty during a fashion gala Tuesdays night, April 19.

The MUPH crown that was created in a partnership with international luxury jewelry brand, Jewelmer, highlights the golden South Sea pearl, the country’s national gem, “a radiant symbol of the harmonious relationship between man and nature, capturing the very spirit of the Filipinos.”

Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee and MUPH reigning queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez led the crown’s unveiling during the “The Ultimate Reigns” fashion gala on Tuesday, April 19, at the Hilton Manila Ballroom at the Resorts World Manila complex in Pasay City.

“One of our #UniquelyBeautiful queens will wear this symbol of elegance and majesty at The Coronation on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena!” MUPH said in a social media post.

“The Miss Universe Philippines Organization and Jewelmer envision this crown as an homage to her majesty, the sea, for she is the queen of the elements. Generous and powerful, she provided the world with this precious gem and contributed the crowned jewel to this exceptional masterpiece, the illustrious Miss Universe Philippines Crown,” the organization said.

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is special guest during the coronation night on April 30.

Three former Miss Universe winners – Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach – will also grace the most beautiful night in the Universe as the pageant hosts.

