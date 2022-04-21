Metro Cebu urban poor groups to join Leni-Kiko people’s rally in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Various urban poor groups in Metro Cebu are expected to join the people’s rally for Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan in Mandaue City this Thursday, April 21.

In an advisory, REV UP (Real Estate Volunteers and Urban Poor) for Leni-Kiko said they finalized their plan to join the rally following a gathering at the University of San Jose Recolletos (USJ-R) AVR on Wednesday, April 20.

REV UP Leni-Kiko was recently created on the initiative of its convenors Nathaniel Chua, Emily Cabillada, and Marilou Cañizares who are all Cebu real estate industry, players.

The group wanted to select the best leader who will be able to address the housing concerns of the urban poor.

In an advisory, the group promised to bring over a thousand members a the Ceboom! Grand People’s Rally.

READ: Real estate players’, urban poor groups’ call: Affordable homes

Meanwhile, members of the Leni-Ace-Junjun Movement will also be organizing a people’s rally for Robredo in Danao City on Thursday afternoon.

It’s spokesperson, Atty. Francisco Amit Jr., said Robredo is also set to visit Danao City Mayor Ramonito Durano and gubernatorial candidate and former tourism secretary Ace Durano at the Danao City Hall.

“After the visit, the assembly will conduct a caravan towards the grand rally site in Mandaue City. Delegations from communities will join the caravan along the way,” the group said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

Organizers of Leni-Kiko Cebu grand rally unfazed

Security ready for Leno-Kiko grand rally in Mandaue

Leni supporters in Cebu to hold ‘Freedom March’

TEAM to motorists: Avoid use of Mandaue City NRA roads on April 21 (yet to be published)

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy