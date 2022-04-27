PRO-7 personnel cast votes through absentee voting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 1,751 police personnel in the region are expected to cast their votes until Thursday, April 28, 2022, through absentee voting.

Police Corporal Glenn Bordalba of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said that he availed the absentee voting as he prepares to be deployed somewhere like in past elections.

Despite busy schedules, especially during this crucial time, Bordalba said that it is important that everyone must exercise their right to vote.

“Mahinungdanon gyud kaayo kay dapat atong righs to vote, makabutar gyud ta,” Bordalba said.

According to Jun Bedulo, election officer of the Cebu City Commission on Elections (Comelec) North District, they will accommodate police personnel, for now, to be followed by members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines probably this Friday, April 29.

With this, they expect to serve a total of 1,892 absentee voters, including AFP.

Bedulo added that during today’s absentee voting, their role was limited only to supervising the process as chosen PNP personnel will be responsible for the manual voting.

He said that ballots will be forwarded to the Committee on Local Absentee Voting in Manila.

Bedulo clarified that absentee voters are only allowed to vote for national posts such as president, vice president, senators, and party list.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that 300 police personnel from their office voted on Wednesday, April 27. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Voters in Cebu: 3.2M and counting

House OKs early voting for senior citizens, PWDs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy