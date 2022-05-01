Price of cooking gas drops

By: Roy Stephen Canivel - Philippine Daily Inquirer | May 01,2022 - 08:44 AM

MANILA, Philippines— The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has dropped starting May 1, reflecting movements in the international market.

In an advisory, Petron said it would implement a P5.75/ kilogram rollback, which already includes the value-added tax (VAT) starting at 1 a.m. on May 1. Likewise, AutoLPG prices will also drop by P3.22 per liter.”

These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of May,” Petron said. In a separate advisory, Solane said the price of its branded LPG would also drop by P5.73, inclusive of VAT, starting at 6 a.m. on May 1.

