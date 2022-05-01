Price of cooking gas drops

MANILA, Philippines— The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has dropped starting May 1, reflecting movements in the international market.

In an advisory, Petron said it would implement a P5.75/ kilogram rollback, which already includes the value-added tax (VAT) starting at 1 a.m. on May 1. Likewise, AutoLPG prices will also drop by P3.22 per liter.”

These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of May,” Petron said. In a separate advisory, Solane said the price of its branded LPG would also drop by P5.73, inclusive of VAT, starting at 6 a.m. on May 1.

