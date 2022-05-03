44 Mandaue public schools complete requirements for limited F2F classes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — All public schools in Mandaue City will be able to implement limited face-to-face classes before classes will end in June.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, superintendent of the Department of Education Mandaue City Division, said currently 44 public schools have already implemented in-person classes with one school still complying with other requirements.

Bongo said the school is only lacking a few key points like signage among others to be able to implement limited face-to-face classes.

She said it is expected to implement the in-person classes on May 16. Classes are set to end on June 24.

Classes in all levels were suspended for two weeks from May 2 to May 13 in adherence to DepEd Order No. 29, to give way for the teachers’ electoral functions for the upcoming 2022 national and local polls.

Bongo said face-to-face classes are important to help learners understand their lessons more and for young students to be able to read.

“Ato na gyu’ng matudluan og maayo ang atoang mga bata labi na ning atoang kinder to grade 3, matudluan sa pagbasa, sa mga basics,” said Bongo.

Dep-Ed Mandaue started to implement limited face-to-face on March 28. /rcg

