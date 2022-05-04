Margot O: BOPK not known for harassment, scare tactics

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City mayoral candidate Margot Osmeña of the Bando Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) clarified that their party had nothing to do with the ambush of Police Lieutenant Colonel Chuck Barandog and his wife, STL first nominee, Yvonne Cania.

Osmeña issued the clarification in a press conference on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in response to speculations implicating her husband and former mayor Tomas Osmeña to the ambush.

READ: Cebu City Police: Mabolo ambush not election-related

Osmeña said BOPK has never been known for harassment and scare tactics.

She admitted though that Tomas and Barandog had their share of disagreements in the past.

The two clashed during the 2019 elections after Tomas blamed Barandog for the checkpoints that were set up near the homes of BOPK stalwarts, including their home in Barangay Guadalupe.

Tomas eventually lost to the late Mayor Edgardo Labella in the 2019 elections.

“They will dig up anything they can dig up. If they suspect that Tommy or BOPK has something to do with it, I mean, who are we now? Even in the time when Tommy was mayor, he could not seem to control the police,” said Osmeña.

Margot said BOPK has never been known to harass people during the elections, especially in this year’s edition.

“We were proud that in Cebu, the election is peaceful,” said Osmeña.

She claims that it was only in 2019 that harassment was rampant, especially on BOPK members.

Barangay captains supporting BOPK experienced strafing in their homes, arson of vehicles, and death threats.

Compared the past elections, Osmeña said that this elections is relatively peaceful as the threats only came in more recent days.

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya and councilorial candidate Gremar Barete had reported receiving threats.

“We don’t feel it’s happening now. These incidents, we would like to think they are isolated. They are works of people that wants to bring that atmosphere again, but it’s kind of late in the game,” she said.

Osmeña said that BOPK will stand with the covenant for a peaceful election signed at the start of the campaign period.

She also hopes that other parties will live up to that covenant as well.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

BOPK unbothered by threats — Margot O

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy