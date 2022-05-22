Medellin offers tourists more destinations, more adventures

CEBU, Philippines—Medellin is one of the most exciting tourist destinations in the province of Cebu.

This peaceful and quiet second-class municipality in the north has more to offer than being Cebu province’s sugar bowl.

Aside from its white-sand beaches, panoramic sunrise and sunset views, Medellin is a home to many more adventures.

Medellin offers destinations like coral reefs, rivers, a man-made canal and adventure rides for tourists to enjoy.

Recently, the town became really famous for its “Aisle of Medellin” and its Bamboo Forest.

Bonsai Capital and Golfing Capital of Cebu

Aside from that, the town is also planning to become Cebu’s “Bonsai Capital” and “Golfing Capital,” according to Medellin tourism head Gyles Anthony Villamor.

“We are also aiming to get the title of ‘The Bonsai Capital of Cebu’ kay wala may laing lungsod nga nay daghang collection sa decades old gyod nga bonsai,” Villamor said.

(We are also aiming to get the title of ‘The Bonsai Capital of Cebu’ because there is no other town with many collections of really decades old bonsai.)

The Laguerta Perino’s Bonsai Collection in Barangay Dayhagon of the town is a home to different varieties of centuries-old Bonsai trees collection.

According to Villamor, these collections have been opened to the public during the pandemic.

Viilamor told CDN Digital the LGU was also planning to have its own floating restaurant soon in Dagusungan River.

“Naa nay proposal ana patterned after Loboc in Bohol. The Dagusungan River is 1.9 kilometers na siya pasulod, taas na sya.,” he said.

(We also have a proposal that is patterned after Loboc in Bohol. The Dagusungan River is 1.9 kilometers inland and that is a long river.)

Villamor also talked about the different diving activities such as scuba diving, free-diving and snorkeling that can now be experienced in the town’s Gibitngil Island.

Villamor identified at least five new diving spots in Medellin—(2) in Gibitngil Island and (3) in Sitio Lapaan.

Tourism during the pandemic

During the pandemic, Villamor said Medellin’s tourism industry was barely affected.

“Daghan ta’g bag-o gyod since nagpandemic. Ang uban man gud moingon nga daghan naapektahan sa pandemic, daghang na close. Ang Medellin nabali. Pagpandemic daghan nuon tag open,” said Villamor.

(We have several new [places to visit] since the pandemic. Others would say that many have been affected by the pandemic, many [establishments] closed. In Medellin, it was reversed. When the pandemic hit, many opened.)

“Na open ang Bamboo Forest, na full blast ang opening kay ang mga tawo man gud sa Cebu City, ani nga mga urban areas, gusto man mo unwind, gusto man mo relax. Gusto moadto og probinsya kay ubos2 man og kaso sa Covid sa probinsya at that time of the pandemic, so managan og probinsya. So nangita og nature,” he added.

(The Bamboo Forest opened, it became a full blast opening because the people from Cebu City, from the urban areas, would like to unwind, they like to relax. So they like to go the province or (rural areas) because there are lower cases of COVID in the province at that time of the pandemic, so they run to the province, so they looked for nature.)

In fact, more tourist attractions and restaurants were opened since the pandemic which, according to Villamor, also opened more opportunities for the locals here.

So, CDN Digital listed these 14 tourist destinations in Medellin that will make your trip a blast!

Bamboo forest

Laguerta Perino’s Bonsai Collection

Funtastic Medellin

Sadagat Beach Camp

Bantayan Beach in Tindog, Medellin

Dockside

Dagusungan River-Dayhagon Canal

Kawit Shoreline

Milktea by the Sea (Artea)

Mahawak Shoreline

Aisle of Medellin

Museo de Medellin

Pasil Sandbar in Gibitngil Island

Buwaran sa Kawit

RELATED STORIES

Camping while beaching? Medellin has the spot for you!

The story behind Medellin’s famed Bamboo Forest

Bamboo forest gets transformation, visitors told to keep the place clean and healthy

Be amazed with the serene beauty of Medellin’s bamboo forest

Netizen shows off beautiful aerial shot of ‘Aisle of Medellin’

LOOK: Stunning prenup shoot at the famous ‘Aisle of Medellin’ in Cebu