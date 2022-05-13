LTO-7 to open 2 New Registration Unit offices in Cebu and Mandaue cities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will open two additional New Registration Unit (NRU) offices in Central Visayas in Mandaue and Cebu cities.

LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said that the two NRU offices would open within the next seven days.

These two new offices are expected to complement the existing Regional New Registration Unit (R-NRU) office in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

Caindec said that these two New Registration Unit offices, which would be located at J Center Mall in Mandaue City and Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City would address alleged issues of delays in new registrations, which were raised by some motorcycle dealers.

Caindec said the allegations were used by some of these dealers even allegedly without proof to counter the LTO 7’s zero-backlog certifications.

LTO 7 through R-NRU has been issuing zero-backlog certifications to inform clients of the completion of new registrations covering specific periods.

Meanwhile, the LTO-7 said in a statement that LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante signed Office Order No. 2022-117 that authorized LTO-7 to process applications for initial registration of motor vehicles and the “Do-It-Yourself” (DIY) Sales Reporting System.

LTO’s DIY System aims to streamline the process of sales reporting and eliminate Request for System Updates (RSU) of buyers’ information or motor vehicle details.

Caindec said he was happy with these developments and described the approval of these order as another legacy of President Duterte’s administration.

He also said that he had been lobbying for these requests in the past two years and that he had even providing the proper study and analysis to get the initiative approved.

/dbs

