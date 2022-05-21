Man, wanted for 2014 murder of bus dispatcher, nabbed in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested the most wanted man in Carcar City, who was wanted for murder, which happened in 2014, in the city.

Noel Lapasaran, 43, was served a warrant of arrest and arrested in his house on Saturday afternoon, May 21, 2022, in Purok Bayabas, Barangay Tuyom, Carcar City in southern Cebu, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, Carcar City Police Station chief.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Wilfredo Navarro, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC-7) Branch 19 in Cebu City, Cebu dated July 22, 2014.

Cabagnot said Lapasaran, who was wanted for murder, was the No. 1 most wanted person in the city.

He said that the murder case stemmed from an incident that happened in Barangay Poblacion 1 in Carcar City last 2014, where Lapasaran was accused of allegedly shooting to death a bus dispatcher.

“Ang estorya murag nibawos ba nga paryente sa una (of the accused) kay gipatay unya nibawos sila pero naa may nakawitness nga siyay gabuhat, Cabagnot said quoting the background of the case.

(The story was that this was a revenge thing after the victim [bus dispatcher] was accused of killing the relative [of the accused], but there was a witness who positively said that it was him who committed the crime.)

Cabagnot said he believed that the accused was aware of his existing warrant of arrest, and that he did not resist the arrest.

The police chief said Lapasaran had been in hiding for years and when they learned about his presence in the area, they promptly served the warrant of arrest against Lapasaran.

The accused is currently detained at the Carcar City Police Station with no bail recommended.

