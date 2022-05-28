Cubemeet 1 held after 2-year hiatus in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano cubers and cubing enthusiasts gathered in Ayala Central Bloc for the Cebu Comeback Open 2022 Grand Cubemeet 1 held on Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022.

The event presented by the Cebu Speedcubers aimed to give an avenue for Cebuano speedcubers to hangout and discuss everything and anything about cubing, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Stephen Cubarol, one of the Grand Cubemeet organizers, said the Cubemeet event was also in preparation for the Cebu Comeback Open 2022 to be held on June 25, 2022. Some of the events during the would-be competition, he said, were the 3x3x3 Cube (3 rounds), 2x2x2 Cube (2 rounds), pyraminx (2 rounds), and 3x3x3 one-handed (1 round).

Cubarol said though the Cebu Comeback Open 2022 next month would just be a warm-up event, and this would still be a World Cube Association (WCA)-sanctioned event which meant all the records from the would-be event would be submitted and registered to the international cubing organization.

“Usually, we have Cubemeet para mo hype sa among competition and also it helps us assess if active pa ba gihapon ang speedcubing dinhi sa Cebu especially nga miagi mi og two years drought during the pandemic,” he told CDN Digital.

(Usually, we have Cubemeet to hype among the competition, and also it helps us assess if they are still active in speedcubing here in Cebu especially after the two-year drought during the pandemic.)

Cubarol said they were happy to see a positive result especially that several cubers responded and attended the event on Saturday.

Present in the event is the 14-year-old Cebuano speedcuber prodigy and Rubik’s Speedcubing Ambassador Leo Borromeo who also shared various tips in cubing.

Participants also enjoyed WCA Competition Simulation.

Here are some scenes during the Grand Cubemeet on Saturday: