Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble: Arpay tops 30 word wizards in

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Junior Olympics scrabble tournament at the Ayo Ayo Cafe & Sauna capped off successfully on Friday, May 27, 2022 with around 30 word wizards competed.

Edzel Arpay of the Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. Memorial National High School topped this tournament, which shows that the regular scrabble tournaments have returned to normal.

The organizer, Marilyn Abella of the Cebu’s School for Sports’ scrabble coach, was elated to see that their regular tournament had returned to normal after face-to-face sports events were allowed in Cebu City last February.

According to Abella, they were able to draw around 30 word wizards in the tournament. These word wizards came from various public high schools in Cebu City.

“This is our second successful over-the-board scrabble tournament since February. The first one was during the Cebu City Charter Day. We’re glad that we’re able to organize our regular scrabble tournaments. We’re hoping that this will continue in the coming months,” said Abella, who is also part of the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) grassroots training program.

Before the series of over-the-board scrabble tournaments, Abella and her fellow scrabble coaches of the Cebu School for Sports and CCSC were regularly conducting virtual scrabble tournaments and training program.

Arpay won the tournament with his +473 total spread points.

Claiming the second spot was Judea Nemil of Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School (RDMNHS) after scoring +331 spread points.

Rounding off the top three is Christian Alipar who is also from RDMNHS. He scored a total of +274 spread points followed by Pristine Feona Bontuyan of Adlaon Integrated School who finished with +170 spread points.

Completing the top five word wizards in the tournament was Bryl Carl Delfin of City Central National High School with +107 spread points.

Abella revealed that they are organizing another scrabble tournament on June 12, Independence Day at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). However, they are yet to finalize the details of the tournament.

RELATED STORIES

Toledo chess tourney: 52 teams to vie for P25,000 cash prize

NM Roque tops Cepca Prexy Jerry Bday chess tourney

Cepca to hold 1st over-the-board chess tourney in two years

Chess: 6 schools compete in Cesafi tourney

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy