CCPO exec: ‘Good development’ in bomb hoax probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City are optimistic of the increased possibility of being able to arrest suspects of previous bomb scares or bomb hoaxes in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that their investigation, where they coordinated with the Anti-cybercrime unit on the recent bomb scare in Cebu City, had been quite encouraging, describing it as a “good development.”

Rafter, however, did not disclose details on what this “good development” was all about.

She, however, said that the investigation of the bomb hoaxes and bomb scares would take time.

The CCPO official cited the challenge of investigating without any law yet controlling and regulating SIM cards or subscriber identity module cards, where anyone could easily buy and dispose them.

Rafter, however, assured that they were improving in their investigations on these bomb scares or bomb hoaxes.

With this, Rafter called on those pranksters to stop this and not test the police on this.

“Atoang gihangyo nga dili na lang nato buhaton bisan pag pagtest sa atoang kapulisan or unsa man ang tumong ug tuyo, she said.

(We are appealing to these people not to do this to test our policemen or whatever reason they do this.)

Rafter also said they had not made any arrests yet of people, who were responsible for previous bomb hoaxes, but the police were slowly getting there on the process of arresting these pranksters.

