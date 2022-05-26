Rama to Cebu City residents: Stay calm amid ‘bomb threats’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama urged residents to stay calm and cool amid multiple reported bomb threats here in just one day.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) received reports of alleged bomb threats at the Qimonda Building, Cebu City Hall, Carbon Market Complex, and the Cebu Cordova-Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Rama said he would want a full report on the multiple incident to discuss the security of the city.

“It’s already being looked into by our police. We have to tell the public to keep cool. Our police are on top of it,” said the mayor.

The multiple alleged bomb threats have drawn concern from residents for the possible motives behind them.

For the mayor, it cannot yet be determined what the purpose of the threats are whether it was to sow fear or to just disrupt the daily lives of people.

“Dili nato na maforeclose (We cannot foreclose), but let’s all be in a positive outlook. The police is in control, they know they need to get to the bottom of this,” said Rama.

The mayor is urging these individuals, who are trying to scare Cebuanos, to stop because they will face the consequence of the law.

Rama also plans to instruct Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros how to handle the situation as he will be going on a short leave.

The mayor did not specify how long his leave will be.

