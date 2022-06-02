Pharmacy cashier dies, habal-habal driver injured in Mandaue road accident 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A pharmacy cashier from Mandaue City was killed after she was ran over by a truck along M. Ceniza St., Calderohan, in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City at 11:50 a.m. today, June 2.

The police identified the victim as Jouana Mie Dacua, 29, of Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

Dacua was riding a habal-habal or a motorcycle-for-hire on her way to work in the city when the accident happened.

The habal-habal driver, Johnrey Caparoso of Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, was injured in the road accident and was rushed to the Mandaue City Hospital for treatment where he was then admitted due to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, Ric Lagura, 47, of Upper Bagakay, Sibonga town in southerh Cebu, was detained at the Mandaue City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.

If the victim’s relatives will file a case, according to a police report, Lagura will be facing a complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide with physical injury and damage to property.

Corporal Arvel Velez, Traffic Enforcement Unit Field Investigator of the Mandaue City Police Office, said in an interview with CDN Digital that initial investigation showed that the victim was riding a habal-habal or motorcycle-for-hire and was heading to work in the city when the accident happened.

Velez said that based on what the witnesses said, both vehicles were travelling on the same direction towards M.L Quezon St. when the right side of the truck and the motorcycle bumped each other. The motorcycle driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the road.

The habal habal driver was thrown away from the truck while Dacua, the backrider, fell towards the truck, landing on the path of the truck’s right rear wheel, which then ran over her head, killing her instantly.

“Nangutana mi sa mga witness, nagkasaghiray daw walay giingun naay ni overtake, sulod. Sakto ra man daw ang dagan,” said Velez.

(We asked witnesses, and they said that they truck side and the truck’s side and the motorcycle bumped each other. Nobody said that there was someone who overtook, who entered the lane. They were not speeding.)

Velez said that the investigation on what really happened was still ongoing.

The policeman also said the victim’s husband had already gone to the police station, but he had not issued any statement on whether he would pursue a case against the driver of the truck or not.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City DPS to extend help to family of motorcycle rider killed in accident

Motorcycle rider dies after he was ran over by Cebu City garbage truck

Two motorcycle collisions in Barili, Bogo leave 3 dead, seven injured

Two die in Lapu motorcycle accident

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy