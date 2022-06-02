P2.7 million lost in Punta Princesa fire

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 02,2022 - 09:36 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Properties worth P2.7 million went up in smoke when a fire hit a residential area in Victor Village in Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City, early Thursday evening, June 2, 2022, fire authorities said.

The fire totally burned two adjacent houses in the village owned by a certain Narcisa Tagalog. The houses sat on a 180 square meters area.

SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the Cebu City Fire Office, said no one died or was reported injured during the fire that lasted about 30 minutes on Thursday, as no one was in the houses when the fire broke out.

The fire started at around 6 p.m on Thursday and was put out at 6:28 p.m. on the same day.

Fire authorities are still trying to establish the cause of the blaze.

“Two-storey, nya mixed to siya, concrete and light materials ang involved,” Villanueva said.

“Ang atoang team of investigators naa pa sa fire scene. Posible electrical, or if naay nagluto. Mao nay kasagaran or usual nato nga mga causes of fire especially sa residential,” he added.

A total of 36 fire trucks responded during the incident. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Fire guts ‘abandoned warehouse’ in Punta Princesa

P9M worth of properties lost in Tuesday dawn fire in Brgy Banilad, Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy