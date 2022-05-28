Fuschia Ravena enjoying the comforts of home

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The queen is home and she’s making the most of her stay by eating something homegrown.

Miss International Queen Philippines 2022 Fuschia Ravena is enjoying every minute of her Cebu visit before she leaves for Thailand for the June 25 grand coronation night of Miss International Queen 2022.

In an Instagram post, Fuschia shared a photo of Cebu’s hanging rice locally known as “puso.”

“Here in Cebu, we have a very special way of cooking it – called the Puso or Hanging Rice. Puso also means “heart” in tagalog. It is made of boiling rice in triangular form wrapped in woven coconut leaves.

It is best paired with my favorite Cebuano dishes such as the famous lechon, dugo-dugo, atchara, bbq, siomai and of course, ginabot,” she said.

Fuschia returned to Cebu on March 16, 2022, just a few days after she won the Miss International Queen Philippines 2022 crown.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, she hinted that she will also be meeting with a renowned Cebuano designer who is designing her national costume for the Miss Queen International pageant.

And while she continues to prepare for the international beauty pageant, Fuschai is making sure to also enjoy being home.

“They say home is where the heart is.. I say home is where the puso is. ❤️” she added.

READ MORE:

Fuschia Anne Ravena: Making a mark for the Cebuano transgender community

Fuschia Ravena to wear Francis Libiran creation for Miss International Queen pageant

Miss International Queen Philippines 2022 shares homecoming experience

/dcb