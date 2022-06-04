CSCR northbound lane to be closed for CCLEX works, public warned of employment scam

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | June 04,2022 - 05:03 PM

Aerial shot of a portion of the Cebu South Coastal Road at the South Road Properties. CDN Digital drone photo | Raul Constantine Tabanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp., operator of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), announced the temporary closure of the northbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) every 10 p.m to 4 a.m from Monday, June 6, 2022, to Saturday, June 11, 2022.

A post on CCLEX’s official Facebook page on Friday, June 3, said the temporary closure is needed for the installation of the portal gantries. Thus, northbound motorists are advised to take the zipper lane from Il Corso to SM Seaside through the southbound lane during this period.

They can also take the alternate route through N. Bacalso Ave.

Meanwhile, the CCLEC also warned the public of employment scams as certain individuals are allegedly posing online as representatives of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), promising employment upon payment of fees for medical and document processing.

“We strongly advise applicants not to respond to such solicitations,” reads a portion of the CCLEC statement. CCLEC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the MPTC, which is the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.

CCLEC said MPTC, its affiliates, and business units (including NLEX Corporation, MPT South Management Corporation, Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation, and MPT Mobility) do not collect any fees from job applicants at any stage of their application process and even after being hired.     /rcg
