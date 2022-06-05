Vice Ganda emotional over Jhong Hilario’s Its Showtime comeback

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After more than two years, the Its Showtime family is finally complete.

This is after Jhong Hilario made an appearance on the show Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The re-elected councilor of Makati City disguised himself as a contender for the show’s segment, “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

In the middle of his singing, he finally revealed himself to the madlang people and his madlang family.

Everyone was shocked and delighted to see Jhong back, but it was Vice Ganda who was very emotional after seeing his “cutiepie” back on the show with them.

“Answered prayer! Yung feeling na para kong isang magulang na muling inuwian ng mga anak nyang matagal na nawalay sa kanya. It sounds OA pero yun talaga yung naramdaman. I love you guys!,” Vice wrote on his Facebook post.

‘COMPLETE’ ❤️ LOOK: Members of the "Its Showtime" family were in for a big surprise when Jhong Hilario made a surprise… Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, June 4, 2022

Just last weekend, Anne Curtis made her Its Showtime comeback.

