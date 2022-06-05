Man, who turned to stealing bicycles to pay off his gambling debts, lands in Talisay jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 52-year-old man, who was allegedly addicted to gambling, particularly, playing mahjong, ended in jail after he was caught stealing a bicycle that he pawned to raise money to allegedly pay off his debts.

Noel Abaquita of Hanging Bridge, Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City, was detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that Abaquita, during interrogation, admitted that he had allegedly resorted to stealing bicycles to raise money to pay off his debts, and so that he could allegedly continue to play mahjong.

Abaquita told police that that this was because he could not get out of his addiction to mahjong.

Investigation showed that Abaquita allegedly stole a parked bicycle in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City on Saturday, June 4.

Fernando Ruiz, 22, the owner of the bicycle, called the police station after he found out that his bicycle was stolen.

Ruiz said that his bicycle cost at least P30,000.

Police, who conducted a followup operation, arrested Abaquita in Sitio Pagla-um, Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City a few hours after the bicycle was stolen.

Caballes said that witnesses positively identifed Abaquita as the one who stole the bicycle.

Police also recovered from the suspect, the receipt of the pawnshop where he pawned the bicycle.

Caballes said that the arrest of Abaquita could address the bicycle thefts in the area.

He said that prior to the theft of Ruiz’s bicycle, there were three other bicycles that were stolen in the past two weeks.

Caballes also said that Abaquita was also arrested for a similar offense in the past.

He, however, did not say what year Abaquita was arrested.

The police chief described Abaquita as someone, who allegedly had been doing this illegal activity for quite awhile now.

He said that Abaquita had been addicted to playing mahjong, which led to him piling up debts from several individuals.

He said that Abaquita’s addiction to mahjong allegedly led him deeper in debt that those who lent him money allegedly threatened him.

Abaquita told police that this was why he allegedly resorted to stealing to raise the money he owed.

RELATED STORIES

‘Notorious’ snatcher to face multiple charges – Caballes

Talisay police nab woman, e-bike driver; seize P884,000 drugs in buy-busts

Suspected female pickpockets from Cebu City nabbed in Talisay City

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy