Dancesport couple on gold medal at Summerlympics: No adversity can hinder our success

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Dancesport couple Marjorie Pasaje and Shardie Abellana proved that no adversity in life could hinder their success after bagging a gold medal in the recently concluded 2nd Philippine Open and Ninth GSYF Summerlympics Dancesports in General Santos City.

Pasaje and Abellana are among the 14 dancesport couples from the Dancesport Team Cebu City that vied in the competition last May 28.

They topped the Grade B Latin category, which featured ChaCha, Rumba, Samba, and Jive, among other competitors. In addition, they also earned a silver medal in Grade C (ChaCha, Rumba, and Jive).

It also served as their first-time face-to-face dancesport competition after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

However, it wasn’t just another medal haul for the couple. The gold and silver medals they won were probably the most special because of the tragedy that they went through.

Tragedy made medals more special

Pasaje and Abellana’s home in Barangay Mambaling was among the 100 houses gutted in a fire last November. Included in those lost during the fire were their two beloved pet dogs.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Pasaje shared the difficult road to recovery and how they remained inspired and fierce on the dance floor amidst the overwhelming adversity she and her husband face.

“Paghuman sa sunog, wala mi kasabot sa among gibati kay wala man gud mi diha paghitabo. Naa mi event sa akong husband kay nag DJ siya ato nga time. Walay nahabilin sa balay, among duha ra ka iro ug duha ka motor. Ang nakasakit ug maayo kay bag-o lang mi nakapa-renovate sa balay pag kasunog. Naka ana ko sa akong kaugalingon nga Lord ngano man? Lord ngano kami man?” said Pasajes.

(After the fire, we did not how we felt because we were not there when it happened. We had an event with my husband because he worked as DJ at that time. Nothing was left of our house, of our dogs, of our motorcycle. What hurt so much was that we had just finished renovating the house when it was destroyed by the fire. This caused me to question the Lord, Why Lord? Lord, why us?)

She said that all the belongings they had invested in for years were all gone and turned to ash.

“Naay kausa nga naa mi nasugatan nga bombero, nihunong mi sa akong bana ug nihilak mi kay na trauma gyud mi sa panghitabo,” she added.

(There was one time when we chanced upon a fire truck and we had to stop our vehicle and we cried because the incident caused trauma in us.)

To rebuild their home, she and her husband needed to double their efforts in work. They work as dancesport trainers under Dancesport Team Cebu City, while Abellana has separate work in a BPO company.

Before the fire incident happened, the couple was already making waves in online dancesport tournaments. This as they bagged silver and bronze medals in the first 1World Dance Online Competition organized in Italy in 2020.

Despite all the adversities, Pasaje and Abellana remained hopeful. Thanks to dancesport, Pasajes said they could ease the pain they had felt every time she and her husband start making their moves on the dancefloor.

“Dako kaayo ug tabang ang sayaw namo kay at least makuhaan among stress inig sayaw. Magkabonding mi sa akong husband ug among kauban nga mga athletes. Mawala gamay ang problema,” said Pasaje.

(Our dancing is a big help to us because at least when we dance it eases some of the stress we felt. My husband and I and the other athletes can bond. It makes us feel that some of our problems have been lifted.)

Continuing the dream

Pasaje, Abellana, and their baby boy are currently renting a house in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City. They have yet to rebuild their home nearly eight months after the tragic fire happened.

What’s most important to them now is that they can compete again in dancesport.

“Sobra pa sa special among nadaog nga medals kay hangtod karon sakit pa gihapon sa among dughan ang mga panghitabo. Pero nakaya ra namo kay I know among duha ka iro malipay ra sila if naa mi madala nga medals,” said Pasaje.

(These medals are very special because until now we still hurt from the incident. But we can endure this because I know that our two dogs will be happy if we can bring home the medals.)

She mentioned that they dedicated the two medals they won to her mother, who passed away, and their two dogs, whom they lost in the fire.

The fire may have turned Pasaje and Abellana’s home and belongings into ashes, but not their dream.

She said they would continue to work hard to rebuild their home and train hard for their son.

“I feel happy and inspired to win those medals. Although grabe ka challenging dili lang sa among gi-agian karon kung dili sa training pud. Pero happy kaayo mi. Among ultimate goal gyud as a dancesport couple is to become a national and international champions,” said Pasaje.

(I feel happy and inspired to win those medals. Although the incidents we went through now and not only our training, were challenging, but we are still very happy. Our ultimate goal as a dancesport couple is to become a national and international champion.

