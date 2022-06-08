Charges await those behind Odette financial aid anomalies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said the city government will prosecute those who will be proven to be behind the anomalies in the financial assistance for victims of Typhoon Odette.

Rama told CDN Digital in a phone interview that it is not enough to identify them and remove them from service. They must be prosecuted as well.

“Usa ramay tag-iya sa balay, nganong daghan man gihatagan? Di na mahimo nga dili ra irenew, kailangan sample-an, dapat iprosecute gyod,” said the mayor.

Whoever is proven to have given unqualified beneficiaries the financial assistance will be charged whether they are barangay personnel, Mayor’s Information Liaison Officers (MILO), or even Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) personnel.

This is also the reason why the mayor wants a review on all employees in the City Hall on whether they should remain employees, once his fresh term begins next month.

Rama already issued a memorandum stating that the evaluation of employees will be based on their performance and honesty in their work, apart from other factors.

The mayor especially said that those who backstabbed him no longer need to report to work by July 1, 2022.

Now in addition to that, Rama said those who are involved in the Odette Financial Assistance anomalies should no longer expect to keep their jobs as well especially if they are casual or job order employees.

“That is also another thing that I am seriously looking into. I am not happy when I say anomalies. That’s why on July 1st, those who have to leave, leave. Those who have to be terminated, are terminated. Those who should not be renewed cannot be renewed.”

“I mean business. No bloodline can tell me. There is no sacred cow,” said Rama.

The mayor added that if some of the money has already been released to unqualified beneficiaries, and therefore, cannot be taken back, the city government will find a way to provide financial assistance to qualified beneficiaries who were missed out on the list.

“Ato nang lingkuran. Kung naay kwarta, nganong dili man ta mohatag?” he added.

The DSWS is currently investigating the multiple incidents of deceased individuals listed as Odette financial assistance beneficiaries and multiple beneficiaries in one household.

Reports from Barangay Poblacion Pardo brought to light the alleged lack of coordination and validation of the list after names of deceased, co-living couples, multiple families in one household, surfaced during the distribution.

Pardo Barangay Captain Archie Araw-araw already said they are also seeking an investigation over the glaring anomalies from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). /rcg

