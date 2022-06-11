Fuschia Ravena: ‘Our identities are valid, just like yours’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In celebration of pride month, Miss Queen International Philippines 2022 Fuschia Ravena shares inspiring photos on her Instagram together with another LGBTQA member.

She was joined by transman and physical therapist, Van Vincent Go in a photoshoot done by Cebuano photographer Garel Sison.

Ravena and Go surely made a mark in expressing who they are as part of the LGBTQA community.

The Cebuana beauty queen and transwoman was dressed like a goddess while Go was by her side adoring her beauty in this set of photos.

“TRANSCEND

Trans men are men. Regardless of masculinity or femininity, regardless of what’s between our pants, regardless of who we date, regardless of how we express ourselves, and regardless of hormones or any medical procedure,” reads her caption.

Ravena together with Go is making a stand to treat everyone equally, regardless of how they identify themselves.

“Nothing can ever make us any less of a man. Our identities are valid, just like yours,” she added.

