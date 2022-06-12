Non-regular workers of Minglanilla Municipal Hall told to reapply

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Non-regular employees of Minglanilla’s municipal hall are urged to reapply before their contracts end on June 30.

Outgoing Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña issued a memorandum addressed to all job order (JO), casual, and co-terminous workers, telling them to reapply for their respective positions if they want to continue working for the local government.

The memo was dated June 7, 2022.

“Tanan gusto mo trabaho isip job order, casual ug co-terminus nga empleyado kinahanglan mo apply ug mo file sa ilang application aron pilian ug masuta kung kinsay angayan dawaton nga mo trabaho sa New Administration,” the local government announced on social media.

Based on the memo, JO, casual and co-terminous employees will have to undergo evaluation during the reapplication.

“Applicants who possess high moral values and unquestionable loyalty will be given preference,” it stated.

Peña, in his memo, also stressed that they may not entertain recommendations.

“Co-terminous will be re-issued new appointments. Please be advised that with no appointments or job order documents, you are to refrain from reporting on July 1, 2022,” the memo added.

Peña is set to be replaced by Minglanilla mayor-elect and outgoing Councilor Rajiv Enad who happens to be his running mate in the recent May 9 elections.

Peña will be serving as the town’s new vice mayor.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers south of Cebu City.

