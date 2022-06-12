Inka Magnaye shares pics from Palawan trip, discovery of BTS members room

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This one is for all the BTS Army out there!

Content creator and voice talent Inka Magnaye is living every BTS Army’s dream of setting foot in places visited by their idols.

In her Facebook post on Saturday, June 11, Mangaye shared photos of her taken outside the resort rooms that were occupied by Jin and J-Hope when they visited Palawan in 2017.

And just this Sunday morning, she shared additional photos of her taken outside rooms that were also occupied by other BTS members Jungkook, Yoongi, Namjoon, and Jimin.

Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Maganye who was vacationing in the same resort, said she was trying to explore the area when she accidentally found the hotel rooms that used to be assigned to Jin and J-Hope.

Curious, she then started to search for the other rooms that were also occupied by the other boyband members.

BTS Army members who saw Magnaye’s post were very quick to comment, “sana all.” Other expressed their envy by saying that Magnaye was lucky to have made her discoveries.

