DSWD-7 to reassess pantawid members’ status starting this month

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) will conduct a reassessment of the condition and status of all Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Central Visayas starting this month.

Emmalyn Morada, family development session (FDS) focal person of DSWD-7, said that they were targeting to finish the reassessment of pantawid members in November or December this year.

The agency will reassess pantawid members through Social Welfare and Development Indicators (SWDI), a tool used by DSWD to determine and monitor the progress of the Pantawid Pamilya families’ well-being so that the agency can facilitate the case management in promoting the pantamid members’ sustainable transition out of poverty.

DSWD will determine the level of living conditions of each family. The level includes level 1 or Survival, level 2 or Subsistence, and level 3 or Self-sufficient.

“Atong matuki kung pinaagi ba sa programa duna ba’y improvement sa ilang pamilya,” Morada said.

(We will find out if there are improvements in the family through the program.)

When a pantawid member or members achieve level 3 or self-sufficient level, they will be exiting the program for they will no longer be considered a poor family.

Morada urged pantawid members to coordinate with their parent leader and city or municipal links to inquire about the schedule of the reassessment.

“Mas maayo gyud nga naa atong pantawid members sa ilang kabalayan sa schedule sa atong SWDI (administration),” she added.

(It will be better that the pantawid members will be present in their homes during the schedule of the SWDI.)

She said that currently, they were orienting their newly hired personnel that would administer the SWDI.

After they could collect the SWDI forms that had been filled out by pantawid members, Morada said that they would encode this to their system.

She also assured that those, who would be identified as self-sufficient families, would still be assisted by the agency, to ensure that they could sustain their living conditions or status.

/dbs

