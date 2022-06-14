June 17, Lapu-Lapu’s Charter Day, is a special non-working day in the city

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Malacañang has declared June 17, 2022, as a special non-working day in Lapu-Lapu City as the city celebrates its 61st Charter Day Anniversary.

This was based on Proclamation No. 1369 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, under the authority of President Rodrigo Durterte.

“WHEREAS, it is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Lapu-Lapu be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to the public health measures of the national government,” the proclamation stated.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the president.

“Usa kini ka regalo gikan sa atong halandong Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte aron ato gayud mahandom ang paghimugso sa atong syudad,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

(This is a gift from our respected President Rodrigo Roa Duterte so that we can celebrate and mark the birth of our city.)

On June 17, the city will also host several activities, which include the Charter Day Flag raising program and vaccination raffle, Blood Donation Drive, the distribution of mid-year bonuses for senior citizens, and the KAABAG Victory Concert.

The vaccination raffle can be participated by vaccinated Oponganons wherein P165,000 worth of cash prizes will be given away.

“Kung usa ka sa nga nabakunahan sukad sa unang adlaw sa atong vaccination operation ug nakaangkon ka og at least 2 doses o usa ka dose sa Johnson & Johnson, automatic aduna kay usa ka raffle entry,” Chan said iin a separate Facebook post.

(If you are one of those vaccinated since the first day of our vaccination operation and you have been been vaccinated at least 2 doses or one dose of Johnson and Johnson, then you will automatically get a raffle entry.

Winning raffle entries may receive P15,000 for the 5th prize; P25,000 for the 4th prize; P35,000 for the 3rd prize, P40,000 for the 2nd prize; and P50,000 for the grand prize.

Based on their database, around 300,000 vaccinated Oponganons can participate in the raffle draw.

