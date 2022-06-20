Rama to non-renewed CH contractual workers: No need to report on July 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City Mayor-elect Michael Rama, on Monday, June 20, 2022, said current City Hall contractual workers who will not be given renewed contracts will no longer have to report to work starting July 1.

Rama, who will be taking oath of office in less than two weeks for a fresh term as city mayor, announced this during a flag ceremony in City Hall grounds on Monday, June 20.

“Gamay na lang ang adlaw, pasayloa lang ko kung naay dili ma-hire. Pasabot contract not renewed; pasabot dili ma renew, di walay trabaho. Dili muari sa City hall. Dili sad mutrabaho kung walay appointment,” he said, as he reminded City Adminsitrator Suzanne Ardosa of this directive.

“That’s my directive. Bahala’g kita nalang mahibilin dinhi. Wala gani appointment ayaw mo’g report. We will not pay you a single centavo of your being around,” he added.

Rama, n his previous speeches, said he won’t forget the “backstabbers” in the City Hall who turned against him before he won the May 9, 2022, election.

Rama also promised “serious” and “major” changes on the processes and works inside the City Hall once he assume office as the Mayor-elect of the City.

“Daghan ang kausaban. Daghan and seryoso ang kausaban ug labaw sa tanan in the days to come,” he said.

He also said that a few days from now he will soon announce to the public the names of the members of his would-be management team. He has also publicly reminded some of City Hall workers to report to the City Hall every working day and to be keen on scheduled activities at the City Hall.

