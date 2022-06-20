DOLE-7 lifts work stoppage order against URC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has already lifted the temporary Work Stoppage Order (WSO) it issued against Universal Robina Corp. (URC) on the death of worker Stephen Corilla.

Marites Mercado, chief of the Tri-City field office of the DOLE-7, confirmed on Monday, June 20, 2022, that Usec. and DOLE-7 concurrent head Victor Del Rosario, issued an order on Friday, June 17, to allow resumption 0f work at URC.

“On the basis…kay ang URC already complied with the documentary requirement on the compliance of Occupational Safety and Health Standards and two of our labor inspectors were there in the company, inside the plant, to validate kung okay na ba ang katong mga (if they are okay, the) machines, like ang (the) inter-locking device,” she told CDN Digital.

“Based sa ilang gi-submit nga documents, na-validate na sa atong labor inspectors. Mao na nga na-lift na ang work stoppage order,” she added.

(Based on the documents they submitted, it was already validated by our labor inspectors. That is why the work stoppage order has been lifted.)

According to the DOLE website, a WSO is issued as soon as the imminent danger situation is confirmed to exist by the DOLE. Workers may also validly refuse to work until the lifting of the WSO.

Corilla died while cleaning the sugar pulverizing machine of URC last June 2. He was laid to rest in a memorial park in Cordova town last June 11.

Read: Worker who died in Mandaue factory accident laid to rest

DOLE-7 fined URC P100,000 for violating DOLE-7 department order 198-18, which is the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11058, “An Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards and Providing Penalties for Violations Thereof.”

Mercado, earlier, stated that one of their inspectors’ findings was that the quarterly maintenance of the involved machine was “insufficient.”

Read: DOLE-7 issues temporary work stoppage order vs Universal Robina Corp. for worker’s death

Mercado also said that the URC and Corilla’s agency, the HR Team Asia, has submitted proof that they gave a “reasonable” amount as burial and financial assistance to Corilla’s family.

Mercado said that as of now, URC has no other violation against DOLE, though the criminal aspect of the investigation on Corilla’s death, handled by the police and the National Bureau of Investigation, would still continue.

“Nag-issue man ta og Notice of Result sa katong mga violation sa Occupational Health and Safety Standards. So, mao to ang gi-comply nila. Then, we encourage them to give financial assistance sad sa family of the victims,” she said.

(We issued a notice of result on the violation of Occupational Health and Safety Standards. So, that is what they complied with. Then, we encourage them to also give financial assistance to the family of the victims.)

“Ang amo as to the Occupational Health Standard that the imminent danger was abated. So, it was found out through validation of our labor inspector that the imminent danger was already abated,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

Family of worker who died in Tabok factory files complaint at NBI

Police identify person of interest in Corilla’s death

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy