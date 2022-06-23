300 Mandaue healthcare workers may receive One COVID-19 allowance
MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- About 300 medical and non-medical workers in Mandaue City may soon receive the One COVID-19 allowance (OCA).
Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, assistant city health officer, said they have already submitted the list with the different categorizations such as those with high risk, medium risk, and low risk of COVID-19 exposure, which was the guidelines of the Department of Health.
However, Dargantes said they received from DOH’s system that a few of their entries were invalid.
Dargantes said they have already raised the issue to DOH and are still waiting for the agency’s response.
She believed that maybe it could be because of some details or technical issues.
“Most probably secondary to some details, technical like for example sayop ang birthday, they were using the Philhealth number, naa mangguy uban walay Philhealth number niya ang gigamit sa ilang parents, partners,” said Dargantes.
Dargantes said Mayor Jonas Cortes has earlier signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the city government and the Department of Health (DOH) for the release of the COVID-19 allowance.
Because the MOA was already signed, the budget may already be downloaded soon
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has downloaded P7.92 billion to DOH to fund the healthcare workers’ One COVID-19 Allowance (OCA). /rcg
