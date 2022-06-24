Free refresher course on AIBA rules to be held by Pinay boxing judge, ref at CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A national-level boxing refresher course will highlight the upcoming Palarong Pambansa Boxing VisMin Cup from July 10 to 11, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The refresher course, according to tournament manager Ludy Ceriales, is an essential activity the participants, even local boxers and their trainers, should join.

This side event happens two days before the boxing tournament at the CCSC.

Ceriales, in an earlier interview, revealed that the AIBA (Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur or the International Boxing Association) had a new set of rules and updates in the amateur boxing scene that every boxing stakeholder should know.

“The refresher course on July 10 to 11 that I will be handling is to help the trainers and coaches get updated about AIBA’s new rules and regulations,” said Ceriales.

“It is to provide everyone the necessary information about AIBA’s update to prevent confusion and unnecessary protests during the Palarong Pambansa boxing competition,” she said.

Last May, Ceriales, who officiated the IBA World Women Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, saw significant changes in the rules and regulations of the amateur boxing scene.

“Most of the new rules under AIBA are mostly designed to provide a new and safer environment under the Covid-19 pandemic or the new normal,” said Ceriales.

These rules and regulations will likely be applied in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa VisMin Boxing Cup at the CCSC.

Ceriales is expected to gather around 200 participants in the two-day refresher course. She also encourages everyone in the local boxing scene to take part in this rare opportunity to listen and learn something new.

Most importantly, the refresher course has no entry fee. Everyone can join it, but everyone is encouraged to sign-up early since the slots are limited.

“We will make the most of the time we have during the refresher course so we can provide all of the new learnings to everyone. There are so many updates everyone should know. I’m also encouraging female referees, female boxers and trainers to join the refresher course because I want to produce lady boxing officials to follow my footsteps,” said Ceriales, the only Filipina AIBA 3-star international referee and judge.

Cebu City will host a big amateur boxing tournament featuring 80 boxers from eight teams around the Visayas and Mindanao region.

Visit the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Facebook page to register for the two-day national boxing refresher course.

