Punta Princesa, Tisa fire victims receive aid from Sen. Imee Marcos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thousands of fire victims in Barangays Punta Princesa and Tisa in Cebu City received cash and goods from Sen. Imee Marcos, on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The staff of Senator Imee Marcos first distributed the relief assistance at a gym in Barangay Punta Princesa on Friday morning. They were scheduled to conduct the same in Barangay Punta Princesa in the afternoon of the same day.

The victims come from 800 fire-stricken households.

Jessie Perez, one of the staff from the Senator’s office, said 805 verified household beneficiaries from Barangay Punta Princesa and 32 other affected families from Barangay Tisa are set to receive P3,000 financial assistance per family, including vegetables, soap, and face masks.

Hundreds of families in Barangay Punta Princesa lost their homes to the massive fire that hit five sitios in their barangay last June 11, five days after a fire incident also razed houses in Sitio Lower Capaculan in Barangay Tisa.

Perez said the names of the beneficiaries came from the list given to them by the Department of Social Welfare and Services of the Cebu City Government.

“Unya, of course, because Sen. Imee is the chairperson on the Committee on Agriculture mao nang naa siyay gipadala nga mga utanon kay kasagaran baya sa mga nasunogan kay ang ayuda dayon kay de lata…actually ang kini pong atong mga utanon kaparte pod kini sa programa ni Senator Imee katong Imee Kadiwa,” he told CDN Digital.

“Ato pod ning gikuha gikan sa atong mga local farmers gikan didto sa Cebu Province mao na nga naa ta ani karon. And of course naa pod tay partner NGO nga Simply Share Foundation Inc. Nidonate pod silag mga sabon and facemask para sa mga kaigsoonan nga nasunogan,” he added.

Moreover, he said the distributed face masks and soaps came from the donation of a non-government organization.

Josephine Luym, a staff from the Senator’s office, said the beneficiaries just have to present two requirements to claim their assistance. These include a certificate of indigency from the barangay and a valid ID.

“In case nasunogan ka, without your government IDs pwede ra ka magpacertify sa barangay then mahatagan na ka. Mao ra nay requirement nato,” she said.

Fire victim Janine (not her real name), said she would use the cash assistance to buy some household materials like a basin and some cooking set. /rcg

