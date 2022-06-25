Barriga fails in 2nd world title shot, loses via unanimous decision to Puerto Rican champ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Olympian Mark Anthony “Da Baby Boy” Barriga faltered in his second world title shot after losing to the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world lightflyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzales on Friday (Saturday, Manila Time) at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, USA.

The 29-year-old Barriga went on fighting Gonzales tooth and nail in their 12-rounder world title duel, but all three judges favored the defending champion with a unanimous decision verdict.

The judges’ score cards were 115-113, 117-111, and 117-111, all in favor of Gonzales’s successful first world title defense.

The victory improved the 31-year-old Puerto Rican’s record to 25 wins with 14 knockouts, 3 defeats, and 1 draw.

Meanwhile, Barriga suffered his second defeat with 11 wins and 2 knockouts. It was Barriga’s second shot for a world title after he fought Carlos Licona in 2018 in Los Angeles for the vacant IBF world minimumweight title via a split decision.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Barriga, who fought Gonzales relentlessly, especially in the first five rounds.

Barriga looked terrific in the first half of the bout, landing solid blows during brief exchanges with Gonzales in the middle of the ring.

However, in round three, Gonzales was accidentally hit by a low blow while pushing Barriga’s head downwards while the latter tried to throw a body shot.

Gonzales started imposing solid counter punches and sharp jabs in the middle rounds, while Barriga had difficulties landing clean shots.

In round five, Gonzales suffered a cut on his right cheek after accidentally clashing their heads. Gonzales continued to bank his sharp jabs, and accurate counter punches to outpoint Barriga until the final bell.

/dbs

