Libreng Sakay extension for select provincial buses in CV ended on June 25 – LTFRB-7
CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be no more Libreng Sakay for selected provincial buses and routes in Central Visayas as of Saturday, June 25, 2022.
This was after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) announced on social media on Friday, June 24, that they had officially ended the extension of these free rides for these selected provincial buses and routes in the region.
This was a day earlier than what was previously announced that the extension of these free rides would be today, June 26.
“The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region-7 would like to inform everyone that the last day of operations for the extension of the Service Contracting Program Phase III-Libreng Sakay in Region 7 will be on June 25, 2022,” read a portion of the post.
While the Phase III of the Libreng Sakay program in Metro Cebu already ended last June 15, the LTFRB-7, earlier, announced that servicing in the provincial parts would continue until June 26.
The buses that will no longer serve free transport service starting Saturday, traversed the following routes:
- Tabogon to North Bus Terminal and vice versa (vv)
- Tuburan to North Bus Terminal and vv
- Dumaguete City – Bayawan vv.
- Dumaguete City – Jimalalud
- Dumaguete City – Mabinay vv.
- Tagbilaran City – Panglao Airport via Dauis, Lourdes-Tawala-Danao-Panglao Municipal hall
- Tagbilaran City – San Jose, Talibon via Tubigon
- Tagbilaran City – Talibon via Balilihan-Carmen
- Tagbilaran City – Mabini vv.
“We look forward to your continuous support in the agency’s future programs,” it said.
Earlier, LTFRB Executive Director Tina Cassion in an Inquirer.net report said that the agency would want to extend the Libreng Sakay program but it would need a supplemental budget from the incoming administration for the program to be sustained.
Cassion said that 80 percent of the allocated funds for the program had already been spent, considering the surge of operators and riders who joined the program. | With Inquirer.net report
