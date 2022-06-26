Libreng Sakay extension for select provincial buses in CV ended on June 25 – LTFRB-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be no more Libreng Sakay for selected provincial buses and routes in Central Visayas as of Saturday, June 25, 2022.

This was after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) announced on social media on Friday, June 24, that they had officially ended the extension of these free rides for these selected provincial buses and routes in the region.

This was a day earlier than what was previously announced that the extension of these free rides would be today, June 26.

“The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region-7 would like to inform everyone that the last day of operations for the extension of the Service Contracting Program Phase III-Libreng Sakay in Region 7 will be on June 25, 2022,” read a portion of the post.

While the Phase III of the Libreng Sakay program in Metro Cebu already ended last June 15, the LTFRB-7, earlier, announced that servicing in the provincial parts would continue until June 26.

READ: Libreng Sakay for provincial buses extended until June 26

The buses that will no longer serve free transport service starting Saturday, traversed the following routes:

Tabogon to North Bus Terminal and vice versa (vv) Tuburan to North Bus Terminal and vv Dumaguete City – Bayawan vv. Dumaguete City – Jimalalud Dumaguete City – Mabinay vv. Tagbilaran City – Panglao Airport via Dauis, Lourdes-Tawala-Danao-Panglao Municipal hall Tagbilaran City – San Jose, Talibon via Tubigon Tagbilaran City – Talibon via Balilihan-Carmen Tagbilaran City – Mabini vv.

The LTFRB-7 along with its mother agency the Department of Transportation, then thanked all operators, drivers, and commuters who have joined and supported the Libreng Sakay Program.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy