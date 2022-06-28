Castino outpoints Francisco, wrests WBF ASPac super bantam crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Boxing Stable welcomed its newest regional champion in Jhunrille Castino who wrested the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific super bantamweight strap by beating Jeffrey Francisco in the main event of Kumong Bol-anon 5 last Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Maribojoc, Bohol.

The 23-year-hold Boholano boxer joined his stablemates IBF youth light flyweight champion Regie Suganob and WBF Asia Pacific minimumweight champion Jake Amparo as PMI Boxing Stable’s newest titlist.

Castino defeated Francisco via unanimous decision after judges Nic Banal and Arnel Pasion had him ahead, 98-91, while judge Rafael Osumo had it 100-89.

The victory improved Castino’s record to 11 wins four knockouts with one loss, while the 29-year-old Francisco of Cuyo, Palawan dropped to 15-5-1 (win-loss-draw) including one KO.

In the co-main event, Amparo defeated Ernesto Alera by unanimous decision after six rounds. All three judges Nic Banal, Edwin Barrientos, and Angelito Boaquin scored it 60-54, in favor of Amparo who improved his record to 9-3-1 (win-loss-draw) with two knockouts.

Alera of Negros Occidental absorbed his eighth defeat with five wins and a draw.

In the undercard, Rj Sios-e scored a first-round technical knockout win against Carlos Agustin, Derwin Asilo beat Christian Tiburon via a third-round TKO while Daniel Nicolas defeated Marjon Piencenaves via unanimous decision.

In other fights, Kim Lindog scored a TKO victory versus Marzon Cabilla while Shane Gentallan walked away with a TKO win against Ramil Yacapin. /rcg

