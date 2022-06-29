GAB launches Combat Sports Website

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before stepping down as the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman, Abraham “Baham” Mitra and the agency’s Boxing and Other Contact Sports Division launched the “GAB Combat Sports Website,” on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The website was created mainly to provide the Philippine combat sports scene with a stand-alone record information system from combat sports athletes, promoters, trainers, matchmakers, and other stakeholders.

The website is designed after the highly popular and reliable Boxrec.com which holds all substantial information for boxers worldwide.

However, GAB’s website is solely for Philippine combat sports and Filipino combat athletes.

Aside from boxing, the website serves as a repository of information about mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

It holds not just the win-loss records of combat athletes, but also their personal information, current contract, manager, and other essential pieces of information that are accessible to the public.

“This is based on Boxrec.com, but this is exclusively for Filipino combat sports athletes, not just in boxing, but all professional combat sports from MMA, Muay Thai, to kickboxing. That’s what makes this website unique,” said Mitra in a Zoom presser on Wednesday afternoon.

“This website’s purpose is to be utilized not just by matchmakers and managers, but combat athletes themselves, even promoters from abroad.”

The website is co-managed by GAB’s Boxing and Other Contact Sports Division and technology provider, Integratr Corporation.

“Information is power. Information is expensive sometimes, but GAB is willing to let go of that in the spirit of transparency and participation,” added Mitra.

During the presser, Mitra also announced that they are open to suggestions and even criticisms from all combat sports stakeholders if only to further improve the website.

For his part, GAB Commissioner Eduard Trinidad stated that the website also provides information regarding a combat sports athlete’s current license and managerial contract.

At the same time, it also provides information about the active permits and letters of authority on the promotional side.

“Magkakaroon na tayo ng source of information hindi lang sa mga events, hindi lang sa mga stakeholders na involved, but magkakaroon din tayo ng database kung anong kailangan natin malaman sa information from GAB with regards contact sports. We will just browse it through the website and system. Madali na natin ma checheck ang mga licenses, permits, contracts, and letter of authority,” said Trinidad.

“I hope we will make use of this information and records management system to benefit and improve and enhance the combat sports in the Philippines.”

Currently, GAB and its technology provider are currently polishing the website’s pages.

Here is the link to the website: https://gab-combatsports.com

