VSMMC and Mandaue police conduct bloodletting activity

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) Blood Services Unit together with the Mandaue City Police Office conducted a bloodletting activity at the MCPO headquarters on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Dr. Robbie Decilio from VSMMC’s Department of Pathology said the hospital has a shortage of blood supply.

Decilio said that even though they have partner companies and agencies, there are still not so many donors.

“So far naghinay-hinay pa ta saka sa mga ganahan mo donate. Sauna man gud kay tungod sa pandemic grabe kaayo ang shortage sa atoang blood ato kay mga tawo dili makagawas,” said Decilio.

Decilio said aside from the usual cases such as accidents, and trauma among others, there are also cancer patients, those who will undergo operations, and dengue patients who needed platelets that are derived from the blood.

“So mao na need gyud natong mga blood,” he said.

As of 11 a.m, the VSMMC has already collected 13 bags of blood.

Decilio said that even though there were a few individuals who were deferred because of the derangement of their blood pressure and hemoglobin, they expect to collect 100 to 500 bags today at the MCPO headquarters.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson said the MCPO has been donating blood whenever there are organizations that would ask for their assistance.

“Naa tay gihatag nga invitation sa tanang police stations kinsay mga willing mo donate, dili lang police apil na ang ilang volunteers, advocacy groups,” said Oriol.

Decilio said that the blood donation activity is also conducted in Medillin.

If there are patients that need blood, they may proceed to VSMMC’s blood services unit or blood bank to know if there are still available blood types that they needed. /rcg

