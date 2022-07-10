Tribu Lumad Basakanon in the semi-finals of 2022 Powerful Daegu Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s pride, the Tribu Lumad Basakanon, made it to the semi-final rounds of the 2022 Powerful Daegu Festival in South Korea.

According to Ricky Ballesteros, co-chairman of the Korean-Philippine Festival Cultural Exchange Association and former executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., the competition is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Philippine time.

“Those who will make it to the finals will perform again,” he said.

The Tribu Lumad Basakanon, the country’s representatives to the festival that is participated by various contingents worldwide, left the country for South Korea last July 7.

They first appeared on stage for their introduction performance Friday night, July 8. They again performed during the street dancing competition on Saturday, July 9, that was held at the busiest commercial center district in Daegu in South Korea.

The Basakanons were chosen to represent the country in the competition in South Korea after they won the virtual competition last year.

Four Philippine groups passed the qualification round. But the Basakanons were eventually chosen as the country’s representatives since they were also the Free Interpretation Category winners in the Sinulog Festival 2020, the last competition that the Cebu City government and SFI organized before the pandemic hit.

They also won a bronze medal in the World Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival in South Korea last 2017.

RELATED STORIES

Sinanduloy, Lumad Basakanon make grand comeback to Sinulog



#CDNFiestaSeñor2022: Lumad Basakanon of Cebu to bring Sinulog Festival to South Korea on May 2022

Lumad Basakanon turns 30, vows for memorable 31st appearance in Sinulog stage

Lumad Basakanon places 3rd in S. Korea’s dancing carnival

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy