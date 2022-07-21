San Lucas Medical: Bringing quality healthcare closer to the communities in the South

Cebuanos living in the south, no longer need to travel a long way just to receive the premier quality healthcare they deserve.

San Lucas Medical brings quality yet affordable health care services to South Cebu as the hospital gives back to the communities that supported Primary Group of Builders and its affiliates.

San Lucas Medical in Minglanilla, Cebu is a medical facility you can trust with all your healthcare needs where you are guaranteed top-notch quality service and care.

24/7 Emergency Room

San Lucas Medical is ready and able to provide prompt medical response in times of emergency.

With a team of qualified physicians, nurses, and medical professionals as well as state-of-the-art facilities, San Lucas Medical’s emergency room is ready to cater to patients at any time of day.

You can now cut the worries of traveling long distances to access the top hospitals in Metro Cebu in times of emergency because San Lucas brings quality healthcare closer to home.

Comfortable Hospital Rooms

San Lucas Medical started operating as an outpatient medical facility.

In hopes of revolutionizing the quality of medical care for patients who hail from the southern portions of the province, San Lucas Medical recently launched its private rooms, semi-private rooms, and wards for patients who need to be confined.

Each private and semi-private room, as well as the wards at San Lucas Medical, are designed to be a conducive place for the healing and recovery of patients.

24-hour Birthing Center

Pregnancy and birth are among the most wonderful moments in a woman’s life and in her family’s.

Through its highly-trained obstetric gynecologists and updated sets of equipment, each mother and her precious child will surely receive the attention and care they need, when they need it.

From the labor and delivery rooms to the team of pediatrics, nurses, and midwives, you are in good hands as you bring a new life into the world on that day you have been waiting for.

The birthing staff-led facility tour is also available 24 hours 7 days a week.

World-class laboratories

Let San Lucas Medical’s laboratory department be your reliable partner for your diagnostic needs, too.

The hospital’s laboratory department is responsible for prompt and accurate clinical pathology tests, x-ray, and ultrasound processes.

Exceptional Hemodialysis Unit

San Lucas Medical takes pride in its hemodialysis unit which is licensed by the Department of Health.

With new and modern b-braun machines and sixteen treatment beds, your needs will be the top priority for every renal nurse, staff, and kidney specialist at their Hemodialysis Unit.

Online Consultation

To make sure you’re in optimum health, you can always “ask doki”!

San Lucas Medical brings healthcare services a step closer to you with its online consultation program courtesy of its resident doctors.

Medication Delivery

For residents in the cities of Talisay, Naga, and Minglanilla, you can quit worrying about missing your prescriptions. San Lucas Medical also offers a medication delivery program that will bring your maintenance medicine right to your doorstep.

From the team behind Primary Group of Builders and The Hospital at Maayo, San Lucas Medical aims to meet the medical needs of every family.

The hospital aims to bring quality health care closer to you and to your family because San Lucas Medical is your family hospital!

Learn more about San Lucas Medical and watch this video. To reach San Lucas Medical, you can check here or call (032) 231 3898, email [email protected] and message them on Facebook.